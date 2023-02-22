The Fed and the market may be too early on calling for a slowdown in the economy but that doesn't mean that one isn't coming. The recession call may simply be pushed out to 2024 as some segments of the population work down accumulated savings and others work their way towards a debt wall.

Along those lines, Charlie Bilello today highlights that credit card delinquency rates are rising fast and are now above any time since the financial crisis.

On the jobs front, there are signs that companies are hoarding workers rather than laying them off because they're still a bit shell-shocked from pandemic labor shortages. But how long does that sentiment last if sales begin to dip?

It all comes back to watching the data but right now the market is acting as if the economy is accelerating but I'm not sure that's the case.