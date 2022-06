Update comes via Reuters.

U.S. crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to June 24, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 497.9 million barrels, the lowest since April 1986

Reuters add that 7mn barrels (some sweet, mainly sour) were unleashed on the market. Drop, meet bucket.