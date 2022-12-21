Current account deficit narrowed to $217.1B versus $238.7B

Prior balance -$251.1B revised to -$238.7B

Current account balance -$217.1B vs -222.0B estimate

The deficit was 3.4% of current dollar gross domestic product down from 3.8% in the second quarter

The $21.6 billion narrowing of the current account deficit in the third quarter reflected a decrease deficit on goods that was partly offset by a decrease of surplus on primary income increase deficit on secondary income

Export of goods and services to and income received from foreign residents increased $26.5 billion to $1.14 trillion

Imports of goods and services from an income paid to foreign residents increased to $4.8 billion to $1.35 trillion

export of goods increase $7.2 million to $547 billion

imports of goods decreased $32.5 billion to $818.2 billion

export of the services increased $4.9 billion-$234 billion

imports of the services increased $1.6 billion to $173.5 billion

The US runs a trade deficit each and every quarter. Deficits are a negative to GDP growth. However, US GDP is measured on the quarter over quarter basis. As a result, a more narrow deficit is a positive all things being equal.

For the full report click here

Flow of funds into and out of the US

