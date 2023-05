The latest in the theatre that is DEBT CRISIS BOLLOCKS

US debt limit default will be between early June and early August, depending on revenue strength - Bipartisan Policy Center.

If you want to read more on this, can I suggest this on PiQ Suite: What to watch for in the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling meeting

Everyone knows that a last-second solution will be found, and anyone telling you otherwise hasn't been around markets for very long

Good god I hate this topic.