Prior was +127K (lowest since Jan 2021)

Forecasts ranged from +100K to +220K

Annual pay 7.3% vs +7.6% prior

Goods-producing +22K vs -86K prior

Service-providing +213K vs +213K prior

“The labor market is strong but fragmented, with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have slowed hiring and in some cases cut jobs in the last month of the year."

Construction and leisure/hospitality hiring was particularly strong while trade/transportation/utilities and natural resources/mining were soft.