US housing starts near high levels

The US building permits and housing starts for December 2021

building permits 1.873M versus 1.71M estimate

housing starts 1.702M versus 1.65M estimate.

Housing starts last month 1.678M versus 1.679M previously reported)

building permits last month 1.717M unchanged from last month reading

building permits are up +9.1% versus November

building permits are 6.5% above the December 2020 rate

housing starts +1.4% versus November.

Housing starts are +2.5% of December 2020 rate

single-family starts -2.3% to 1.172M. Multi family +10.6% to 530K

US building permits are near high levels

Strong data across the board for the US housing starts and building permits