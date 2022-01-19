The US building permits and housing starts for December 2021
- building permits 1.873M versus 1.71M estimate
- housing starts 1.702M versus 1.65M estimate.
- Housing starts last month 1.678M versus 1.679M previously reported)
- building permits last month 1.717M unchanged from last month reading
- building permits are up +9.1% versus November
- building permits are 6.5% above the December 2020 rate
- housing starts +1.4% versus November.
- Housing starts are +2.5% of December 2020 rate
- single-family starts -2.3% to 1.172M. Multi family +10.6% to 530K
For the full report CLICK HERE
Strong data across the board for the US housing starts and building permits