US housing starts near high levels

The US building permits and housing starts for December 2021

  • building permits 1.873M versus 1.71M estimate
  • housing starts 1.702M versus 1.65M estimate.
  • Housing starts last month 1.678M versus 1.679M previously reported)
  • building permits last month 1.717M unchanged from last month reading
  • building permits are up +9.1% versus November
  • building permits are 6.5% above the December 2020 rate
  • housing starts +1.4% versus November.
  • Housing starts are +2.5% of December 2020 rate
  • single-family starts -2.3% to 1.172M. Multi family +10.6% to 530K

Strong data across the board for the US housing starts and building permits