The US Department justice sues Google and seeks divestiture of Google ad manager suite including Google's ad exchange. The suit comes over alleged abuse of domination of online ad market.

Google dominates the digital advertising market.

US stocks are marginally lower:

Dow Industrial Average is down -8.6 points or -0.02% at 33621.50

S&P index is down -8.4 points or -0.23% at 4011.10

NASDAQ index is down -27.71 points or -0.24% at 11336.46

After the close Microsoft will report their earnings. Microsoft shares are trading at $242.12 down $0.46 or -0.19%