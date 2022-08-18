Reuters conveying remarks from top US diplomat in Asia Kritenbrink. Not pulling any punches:

  • China has used Pelosi visit to Taiwan as pretext to try to change status quo
  • Several warships remain around Taiwan
  • These actions are part of an intensifying campaign by China around Taiwan
  • Expects China's pressure campaign against Taiwan to continue
  • International community has interest in maintaining peace and stability in Taiwan Strait
  • We remain committed to our one China policy
  • US approach on Taiwan has remained consistent
  • We do not support Taiwan independence
  • What has changed is Beijing's growing coercion
  • China's words and actions are deeply destabilising
  • United States has conveyed to China that we do not seek a crisis
  • We will continue to deepen our ties with Taiwan
  • US is focused on maintaining peace and stability across Taiwan strait
  • We will continue to conduct routine transits through Taiwan strait
  • We have maintained open lines of communication with Beijing
  • The US remains across the board committed to our partnership with Taiwan
  • What has not changed is the US one China policy, our approach to partnership with Taiwan
  • What has changed is Beijing's use of coercive and provocative actions
  • One concern is that Beijing will continue to take steps to put pressure on Taiwan
Taiwan Straits