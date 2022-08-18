Reuters conveying remarks from top US diplomat in Asia Kritenbrink. Not pulling any punches:
- China has used Pelosi visit to Taiwan as pretext to try to change status quo
- Several warships remain around Taiwan
- These actions are part of an intensifying campaign by China around Taiwan
- Expects China's pressure campaign against Taiwan to continue
- International community has interest in maintaining peace and stability in Taiwan Strait
- We remain committed to our one China policy
- US approach on Taiwan has remained consistent
- We do not support Taiwan independence
- What has changed is Beijing's growing coercion
- China's words and actions are deeply destabilising
- United States has conveyed to China that we do not seek a crisis
- We will continue to deepen our ties with Taiwan
- US is focused on maintaining peace and stability across Taiwan strait
- We will continue to conduct routine transits through Taiwan strait
- We have maintained open lines of communication with Beijing
- The US remains across the board committed to our partnership with Taiwan
- What has not changed is the US one China policy, our approach to partnership with Taiwan
- What has changed is Beijing's use of coercive and provocative actions
- One concern is that Beijing will continue to take steps to put pressure on Taiwan