Reuters conveying remarks from top US diplomat in Asia Kritenbrink. Not pulling any punches:

China has used Pelosi visit to Taiwan as pretext to try to change status quo

Several warships remain around Taiwan

These actions are part of an intensifying campaign by China around Taiwan

Expects China's pressure campaign against Taiwan to continue

International community has interest in maintaining peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

We remain committed to our one China policy

US approach on Taiwan has remained consistent

We do not support Taiwan independence

What has changed is Beijing's growing coercion

China's words and actions are deeply destabilising

United States has conveyed to China that we do not seek a crisis

We will continue to deepen our ties with Taiwan

US is focused on maintaining peace and stability across Taiwan strait

We will continue to conduct routine transits through Taiwan strait

We have maintained open lines of communication with Beijing

The US remains across the board committed to our partnership with Taiwan

What has not changed is the US one China policy, our approach to partnership with Taiwan

What has changed is Beijing's use of coercive and provocative actions

One concern is that Beijing will continue to take steps to put pressure on Taiwan