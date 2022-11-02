The FOMC statement sent the US dollar broadly lower, roughly 60 pips across the board.

The decline came after the Federal Reserve inserted a line into its statement saying it will "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation."

That's a clear nod to a slowdown in rate hikes, though it's vague on the timing.

The euro rose above yesterday's high after the news.

EURUSD 10 mins

The moves were mirrored throughout markets. US 2-year yields fell 7.7 bps to 4.46% and US equities turned a decline into a 0.5% gain.