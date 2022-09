The commodity currencies are hitting fresh lows as the dollar grabs another round of bids following the BOE statement. It's not a good look for the broader market, which is stil holding up.

USD/CAD is up 160 pips now to 1.3750 while AUD and NZD make fresh lows since the pandemic.

Another spot to watch is USD/JPY, which is now up 111 pips to 144.45. The common thinking is that 145.00 was what triggered BOJ intervention.