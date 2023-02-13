The US dollar was soft through Asian trade and into Europe but has rebounded somewhat since, notably against the commodity currencies. Some of that is coming with a dip in oil prices as crude slips to $79.00 from a high of $80.00.

USD/CAD is now up 10 pips on the day to 1.3355 from a low of 1.3326.

USDCAD 1 hour

We've seen some of these moves start in bonds but yields right now are near the lows of the day with US 10s down 11 bps to 3.73% from a high of 3.75%.

The yen is the big mover on the day, up 135 pips to 132.78 as speculation about Kazuo Ueda's soon-to-be appointment as the next BOJ governor. Keep an eye on the pair with a challenge of the Feb 5 of 132.90 underway.

USDJPY daily chart Feb 13
USDJPY daily