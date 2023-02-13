The US dollar was soft through Asian trade and into Europe but has rebounded somewhat since, notably against the commodity currencies. Some of that is coming with a dip in oil prices as crude slips to $79.00 from a high of $80.00.

USD/CAD is now up 10 pips on the day to 1.3355 from a low of 1.3326.

We've seen some of these moves start in bonds but yields right now are near the lows of the day with US 10s down 11 bps to 3.73% from a high of 3.75%.

The yen is the big mover on the day, up 135 pips to 132.78 as speculation about Kazuo Ueda's soon-to-be appointment as the next BOJ governor. Keep an eye on the pair with a challenge of the Feb 5 of 132.90 underway.