The tone continues to deteriorate in US equities and that's spread to FX.

The US dollar is at or near the highs of the day across the board. It's a return to the US dollar's inverse correlation with equities that was curiously absent yesterday.

The moves so far aren't dramatic but should be watched closely. Despite the fall in US equities, there's also selling at the front end of the yield curve. That might be related to a three-year sale coming up later today but it's concerning that yields are rising as stock are falling (once again). That points to more deleveraging.