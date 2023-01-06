A strong start in US equities didn't last 15 minutes as the S&P 500 gave back a 44 point gain. The Nasdaq is now also down 0.3% led by a 6% plunge in Tesla shares and ongoing pain for other megacap tech names.

The moves have translated to a strengthening US dollar, reversing a portion of the earlier losses. The moves are uneven with EUR/USD giving it all back while commodity currencies have only given back a small chunk.

EURUSD 10 mins

The ISM services data is due at the top of the hour followed by a handful of Fed speakers.