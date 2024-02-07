The US dollar has picked up where it left off yesterday, grinding lower so far in Asia-Pac trading.

The moves so far are small, with the US dollar down no more than a dozen pips across the board. EUR/USD is up 7 pips while USD/JPY is down 12. NZD should be the top performer but the jobs data was released before the turn of the FX calendar, so that pair is trading flat.

In the latest move, the euro has matched yesterday's high. If it breaks, we could see some stops run but I wouldn't hold my breathe.