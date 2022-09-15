US initial jobless claims were strong, including the best unadjusted number on record, but the dollar cooled on August retail sales data.

The headlined appeared strong at +0.3% compared to a flat reading expected but digging deeper into the numbers painted a different picture. For starters, the July data was revised to -0.4% from 0.0% so it was starting at a lower base. Secondly, excluding the volatile autos, gasoline and building materials cateogories, sales were flat compared to +0.5% expected. That was also compounded by a revision in the prior to +0.4% from +0.8%.

So on the whole the report should give the Fed some indications that consumers are easing off. One quirk in the report is that new car sales were particularly high, which isn't what you would expect with a retrenching consumer and rising interest rates. However, I suspect that this was due to surging deliveries from cars ordered much earlier as supply chains improve.

In any case, the US dollar is edging lower. Implied odds of a 100 bps Fed hike are down to 21% from 35% yesterday.

There's still plenty to sort through here but if I'm the Fed watching these numbers, I'm starting to see signs of cooling inflation. The prices paid component in the Philly Fed was also at the lowest since Dec 2020. The drop in the Empire survey was similar.

The moves in FX have been tentative so far but EUR/USD has crept back above parity and I think there's room for a bit more relief.

EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others. Read this Term