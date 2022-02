The dollar has swung back higher against the commodity currencies and pound since the Fed's Bullard called for 100 basis points in rate hikes by July 1.

The market is now pricing in a better than 60% chance of a 50 bps hike in March. Equities have also turned sharply lower with the S&P 500 down 1.4%.

The Australian dollar is now back to almost flat on the day but it has been a wild ride.

These swings have made for a tough trade in everything today.