Bridges are like economies. Everything is working just fine and then one day a ship crashes into a support and the whole thing comes crashing down.

Overnight in Baltimore:

Other times, cracks slowly appear. That's what we're watching for in the economic data and today we get a handful of notable releases, starting with US durable goods and the Philly Fed non-manufacturing index at the bottom of the hour.

Then at 9 am, we get US house price readings (those aren't market movers).

Finally at 10 am ET, we will get the March Richmond Fed and consumer confidence.

The Fed calendar is bare but I get the sense that one of them will find a way to get into a TV studio.