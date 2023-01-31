  • Employment cost index for Q4 1.0% vs 1.2% last quarterly
  • Wages 1.0% vs 1.3% last quarter
  • Benefits 0.8% vs 1.0% last quarter
  • In 2022 employment costs rose 5.1% YoY versus 4.0% in 2021
  • Wages increased by 5.1% YoY versus 4.5% in 2021
  • Benefits increase 4.8% YoY versus 2.9% in 2021

For the full report click here

The data was a bit weaker than expectations. US yields have moved lower with the two-year trading at 4.217%. The 10 year is trading at 3.51% down -4.0 basis points. However, at 1.0%, it still is relatively high from historical perspective. Pre-pandemic, the numbers were south of 1% on a regular basis. Inflation is lower but is still relatively elevated.

US stocks have erased their declines and trade above and below unchanged.

US employment cost index
US employment cost index for the fourth quarter