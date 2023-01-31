- Employment cost index for Q4 1.0% vs 1.2% last quarterly
- Wages 1.0% vs 1.3% last quarter
- Benefits 0.8% vs 1.0% last quarter
- In 2022 employment costs rose 5.1% YoY versus 4.0% in 2021
- Wages increased by 5.1% YoY versus 4.5% in 2021
- Benefits increase 4.8% YoY versus 2.9% in 2021
The data was a bit weaker than expectations. US yields have moved lower with the two-year trading at 4.217%. The 10 year is trading at 3.51% down -4.0 basis points. However, at 1.0%, it still is relatively high from historical perspective. Pre-pandemic, the numbers were south of 1% on a regular basis. Inflation is lower but is still relatively elevated.
US stocks have erased their declines and trade above and below unchanged.