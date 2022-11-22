US energy Hochstein:

oil prices are bit higher than they should be

will be opportunistic on SPR

look to immediately repurchase when prices are in a $70 per barrel range

The price of crude oil reached the lowest level since the beginning of the year yesterday at $75.27.

The current prices trading back up $81.47. Looking at the hourly chart, the price high today reached $81.74. The falling 100 hour moving averages at $81.79.

WTI crude oil