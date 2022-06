An announcement that may pique the interest of the oil folks.

But first, the private survey of oil inventory is due at the bottom of hour. The info trickles out to the media in the minutes following.

OK, back to the EIA.

product releases scheduled this week will be delayed

says this is due to what they refer to as "system issues"

natural gas storage report will be released as scheduled on June 23rd

all other releases will be delayed

Yeah, "system issues" really suck.