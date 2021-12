US equities finished the day slightly off the highs but posted strong gains.

S&P 500 +1.8%

Nasdaq +2.0%

DJIA +1.6%

Russell 2000 +2.7%

The gains snap a three-day losing streak.

I'm interested in the Russell 2000 and value trade. It looked to be breaking out to the upside in November then to the downside this week but has stabilized now. Here's the IWM ETF, which tracks it.