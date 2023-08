Closing changes:

S&P 500 +0.6%

DJIA +0.7%

Nasdaq Comp +.09%

Russell 2000 +0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.5%

On the week:

S&P 500 +0.8

DJIA -0.4%

Nasdaq Comp +2.3%

Russell 2000 -0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.1%

The chart of the Russell 2000 is concerning. It looks topped out and the economy is weakening. There was a doji this week on an otherwise-decent week for risk trades. Maybe it can stabilize if yields come back down but four weeks in a row of declines isn't promising.