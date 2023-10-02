Maybe tech stocks aren't a long duration trade. They certainly impressed today, even if the buying might have been related to the turn of the quarter. Tesla disappointed on deliveries but it erased a 3% premarket decline to finish up 0.5%. Meanwhile, the other big cap tech names also all saw inflows and dominated top of the Nasdaq leaderboard, hinting that quarterly flows might still be a factor.
Closing changes:
- S&P 500 +0.1%
- Nasdaq Comp +0.7%
- Russell 2000 -1.9%
- DJIA -0.2%
- Toronto TSX Comp -1.8%