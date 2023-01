The S&P 500 cracked the 200-day moving average and the 4000 level but never really got above the longer-term downtrending line. Could it be as simple as that?

The early-year rally is fading in a big way today with the S&P 500 down 1.7%. The Nasdaq is faring even worse with tech down 2.4%, including nearly 4% drops in Google and Amazon.