S&P 500 -0.4%

Nasdaq -1.2%

Russell 2000 -1.7%

DJIA -0.2%

That's a fair amount of divergence. Small cap and tech stocks struggled badly while megacap held up ok. Meme stocks exploded higher yesterday but struggled today:

GME -6.3%

AMC -6.3%

BBBY -14.2%

HKD -48%

A high CPI reading tomorrow will be a major challenge to the recent optimism in markets.