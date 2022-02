On the day:

S&P 500 -0.75% (down 31 points to 4348)

Dow -0.7%

Nasdaq -1.2%

Russell 2000 -1.0%

The Nasdaq was down more than 2% oat the lows so there was a bit of a comeback. About an hour before the close it looked like the S&P 500 was about to go positive but it never got there and sagged again late. Monday is a holiday in the US.

On the week:

S&P 500 -1.6%

Dow -1.9%

Nasdaq 1.8%