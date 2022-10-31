US stocks are set for one of the best month's in history but today's trading so far is lower. The S&P 500 is down 0.7% and the Nasdaq down 1.0%.

Here's how things were looking as of late on Friday for the Dow, in a historical context (via Bespoke).

The economic calendar is very light today but it picks up later with the RBA followed by the Fed Wednesday and the Bank of England Thursday.

In FX, the dollar is near the highs of the day with the euro testing 0.9900 to the downside and the pound pushing below 1.1500.