I often say that the Dow Jones Industrial Average is a poor measure of the US stock market but it's certainly been a great investment for anyone who holds it or the DIA ETF over the past 13 sessions. There were some close calls along the way but what a streak to cap a 4.9% rally.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 -0.01%

Nasdaq -0.16%

DJIA +0.23%

Russell 2000 +0.8%

Here's the rub: It's the longest winning streak... since 1987.

Value is starting to catch up to tech and the rally is broading, which is great news for the bulls. The Russell 2000 will soon face some challenging resistance levels