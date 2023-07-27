Records are made to be broken, but not this one. The Dow Jones Industrial Average today looked like it would tie the all time record (set way back in 1897) of 14 straight days higher. Instead, we got an intraday reversal lower after an apparent hawkish Bank of Japan leak.

Alas, the index close 0.6% lower.

Meanwhile:

S&P 500 don 29 points or 0.6%

Nasdaq -0.5%

Russell 2000 -1.4%

There are a few ugly daily candles but none worse than the Russell 2000 as it broke to a 5-month high before reversing to close at a one-week low.