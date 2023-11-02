Closing changes:

S&P 500 up 1.9%

DJIA +1.7%

Russell 2000 +2.5%

Nasdaq Comp +1.8%

Toronto TSX Comp +2.75%

There was a small pullback today just ahead of the European close but otherwise, it was one-way traffic and stocks closed right at the highs. I thought we might see some angst ahead of Apple earnings or tomorrow's data but that wasn't the case at all. What a day.

S&P 500 daily

It was the best day of the year for Canadian stocks and included a huge rebound in US regional banks, helped along by a tweet from Bill Gross, who said he was buying them.