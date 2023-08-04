Closing changes:
- S&P 500 -0.5%
- DJIA -0.5%
- Nasdaq Comp -0.4%
- Russell 2000 -0.2%
- Toronto TSX Comp +0.5%
On the week:
- S&P 500 -2.3%
- DJIA -0.5%
- Nasdaq Comp -2.8%
- Russell 2000 -1.2%
- Toronto TSX Comp -1.4%
July was a great month for stocks but August has gotten off to a slow start. The market looked like it would turn today as yields fell but that ultimately wasn't enough. US yields end the day 10-15 bps lower across the curve.
Still, this is the first substantial weekly decline since March so the bulls can't exactly complain.