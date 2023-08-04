SPX weekly
Closing changes:

  • S&P 500 -0.5%
  • DJIA -0.5%
  • Nasdaq Comp -0.4%
  • Russell 2000 -0.2%
  • Toronto TSX Comp +0.5%

On the week:

  • S&P 500 -2.3%
  • DJIA -0.5%
  • Nasdaq Comp -2.8%
  • Russell 2000 -1.2%
  • Toronto TSX Comp -1.4%

July was a great month for stocks but August has gotten off to a slow start. The market looked like it would turn today as yields fell but that ultimately wasn't enough. US yields end the day 10-15 bps lower across the curve.

Still, this is the first substantial weekly decline since March so the bulls can't exactly complain.