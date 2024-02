Nasdaq weekly

This week was a big test for tech stocks and there was palpable anxiety in the lead-up to Nvidia earnings. But AI passed the test, leading to a huge rally last week. Those gains continued early today but profit taking soon crept in and markets finished about flat.

On the day:

S&P 500 flat

Nasdaq Comp -0.3%

DJIA +0.3%

Russell 2000 +0.1%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.5%

On the week: