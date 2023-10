SPX daily

Closing changes on the day:

S&P 500 down 0.6%

DJIA +0.1%

Russell 2000 -0.8%

Nasdaq Comp +1.3%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.3%

Closing changes for the week:

S&P 500 up 0.4%

DJIA +0.8%

Nasdaq Comp -0.2%

You hate to see Lockheed Martin up 1.6% and closing near the best levels of the week ahead of potential Middle Eastern war.