SPX futures 10 mins

S&P 500 futures are down 29 points shortly before the open to 4509. They fell as low as 4495 but some bids have arrived following dovish comments from Harker.

The catalysts for selling were soft Chinese economic data and bank downgrades. Yesterday we so dip buyers step in to win the day and I'll be watching for a repeat.

Oil has already cut its losses in half.