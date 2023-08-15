S&P 500 futures are down 20 points to 4485 after falling as low as 4470. They've recovered as yields have given back most of their gains following US retail sales data.

The early worries were largely built on poor Chinese data but we saw those same China worries yesterday and they didn't bother the market as the BTD gang came in strongly, especially in tech as NVDA rallied 6%. The focus today is on the consumer after Home Depot reported steady sales. Shares of HD are flat premarket.

Another worry is banks after Fitch warned on downgrades in a move the follows a similar warning from Moody's last week.