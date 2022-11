Happy Friday.

Equity futures are pointing to a positive close to the week with S&P eminis up 33 points, or 0.8%. That's despite rising yields and a middling currency trade.

Economic data isn't a big risk today as the only notable release is the October existing home sales report, which is forecast at 4.38m at 10 am ET.

In terms of Fedspeak, the lone schedule appearance is at 8:40 am ET when Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks about the post-covid labor market.