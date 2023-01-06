Factory orders for November 2022
- US factory orders for the month of November -1.8% versus -0.8% estimate.. The decline is the first after three consecutive monthly increases
- prior month 1.0% revised to +0.4%
- shipments fell -0.6% versus +0.2% in October. This is the first decline after three months of gains
- unfilled orders fell for the first time after 26 consecutive monthly increases. The decline was marginal however
- Ex transportation -0.8% % versus +0.1% last month.
- nondefense capital ex air 0.1% % versus 0.3% last month
Durable goods were released on December 23. The revisions (durable goods orders are a part of Factory orders) showed:
- Durable goods orders revised to -2.1% % from -2.1% in the preliminary report. In October, durable goods rose 0.7%
- Durable goods ex defense -2.7% % vs -2.6% preliminary. Last month +0.4%
- durable goods ex transportation +0.1% % vs 0.2% preliminary
The data is indicative of a softening in the manufacturing base.
