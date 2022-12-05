Factory orders for October 2022
- US factory orders for the month of October 1.0% versus 0.7% estimate.. The prior month was unrevised at 0.3%
- Ex transportation +0.8% versus -0.2% last month. That is revised lower from -0.1%
- Ex defense +0.9% versus 0.8% in September
- shipments increased by 0.7% versus 0.3% last month
- unfilled orders up 0.6% versus 0.5% increase last month
- unfilled orders to shipments ratio was 6.03 unchanged from September
- inventories increased by 0.5% versus a 0.1% gain in September
Durable goods were released at the end of last month. The revisions (durable goods orders are a part of Factory orders) showed:
- Durable goods orders revised to 1.1% from +1.0% in the preliminary report. Last month, durable goods rose 0.2%
- Durable goods shipments increased by 0.4% after a 0.3% gain in September
- Unfilled orders for durable goods increase by 0.6% versus 0.5% in September
