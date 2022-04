Prior was was +19.1% (revised to +18.9%)

20-city price index +2.4% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Prior m/m reading was +1.8% (revised to +1.7%)

The similar index from the FHFA (released at the same time) was up 19.4% y/y and 2.1% m/m. Markets are expecting US housing to cool but there is no sign of it yet.