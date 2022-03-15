PPI yy
  • Prior was +9.7% y/y (revised to +10.0%)
  • PPI m/m +0.8% vs +0.9% expected

Excluding food and energy:

  • y/y +8.4% vs +8.7% expected
  • m/m +0.2% vs +0.6% expected

Excluding food, energy and trade:

  • +0.2% m/m vs +0.8% prior
  • +6.6% y/y vs +6.9% prior

These numbers are a bit cooler than expected but given the shock to raw materials prices, March will be higher again and  inflation  is going to be a Fed problem for awhile.

Markets are little changed in the aftermath of the data.