It's a mixed bag but US futures have dipped in the past half hour or so with S&P 500 futures now down by 15 points, or 0.4%, on the day.

There is a slight hint of risk aversion seeping through and that is helping the dollar gain some ground across the board as well. AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.6945 while GBP/USD has seen gains turn to losses from 1.2240 earlier to 1.2175 currently, at the lows for the day.

USD/JPY is still the only pair bucking the trend, down 0.4% to 128.70 but at least off its earlier low of 128.10.