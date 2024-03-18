S&P 500 futures are now up 0.5% on the day with Nasdaq futures seen up 1.0% ahead of US trading later. Tech shares are the ones on the move as Dow futures are still seen rather flattish at the moment. Meanwhile, European indices are still just slightly higher so far on the session.

S&P 500 futures

Nvidia remains the focus as it is set to open above $900 as indicated in pre-market trading. The company will be hosting its first in-person conference this week since the pandemic. And plenty of watchful eyes will be on that.

The move here is the standout as there hasn't been much else happening during the session. Major currencies remain largely muted and little changed while Treasury yields are also not giving much to work with for now.