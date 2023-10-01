An update on US governance. The US Congress passed a last-minute stop gap bill to keep the government running for 45 days while disputing parties, and warring factions within them, try to hammer out a more enduring agreement.

The House passed the band-aid spending bill on Saturday

The Senate the bill later that same evening

It was then signed into law by President Joe Biden late Saturday night

The bill allows the government to stay open for the next 45 days. I am preparing the 'Thanksgiving Turkey's threaten to shut down the government' headlines already. Watch out for those in mid-November!