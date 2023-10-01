An update on US governance. The US Congress passed a last-minute stop gap bill to keep the government running for 45 days while disputing parties, and warring factions within them, try to hammer out a more enduring agreement.
- The House passed the band-aid spending bill on Saturday
- The Senate the bill later that same evening
- It was then signed into law by President Joe Biden late Saturday night
The bill allows the government to stay open for the next 45 days. I am preparing the 'Thanksgiving Turkey's threaten to shut down the government' headlines already. Watch out for those in mid-November!