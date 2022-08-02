Some encouraging news on semiconductor supply.

As part of US House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan she will be meeting with the chair of Taiwan’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Discussions are expected to centre on implementation of the recently passed (US) Chips and Science Act. The Act provides circa US$52 billion of federal subsidies for domestic chip factories. TMSC is building a chip factory in Arizona. Domestically produced semiconductor chips are seen as important to US national security. China is objecting to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and is also not too keen on US national security.

Info via (gated) Washington Post.