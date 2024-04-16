Building permits and housing starts for March

Housing starts for March lower than expectations

Prior month housing starts 1.521M revised up to 1.549M

Housing starts.1.321M vs 1.487M estimate

Housing starts MoM -14.7% vs +10.7% last month

Single‐family housing starts in March were at a rate of 1,022,000; this is 12.4 percent (±12.5 percent)* below the revised February figure of 1,167,000.

The March rate for multifamily housing start units in buildings with five units or more was 290,000.

Building permits for March lower than expectations

Prior month building permits 1.518M revised up to 1.523M.

Building permits 1.458M vs 1.515M estimate.

Building permits MoM -4.3% vs +1.9% last month.

Single-family housing building permits in March were at a rate of 973,000, marking a 5.7% decrease from the revised February rate of 1,032,000.

Building permits for units in buildings with five or more units were recorded at a rate of 433,000 in March.

Housing completions:

Privately-owned housing completions in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,469,000, which is 13.5% lower than the revised February estimate of 1,698,000.

This rate is also 3.9% below the rate from March 2023, which was 1,528,000.

Single-family housing completions in March were at a rate of 947,000, down 10.5% from the revised February rate of 1,058,000.

Completions for units in buildings with five units or more were recorded at a rate of 502,000 in March.

Not a good pipeline for both starts and permits as builder struggle with rates and affordability issues.