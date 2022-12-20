Housing starts
Housing starts and building permits
  • Housing as housing starts 1.427M vs 1.400M est
  • Last month housing starts 1.434M revised up from 1.425M
  • Building permits 1.342M versus 1.485M estimate
  • Last month building permits 1.526M
  • Housing starts fell -0.5%
  • Building permits tumbled -11.2%
  • Single-family permits -7.1%
  • Multifamily permits -16.4%

Yesterday the NAHB housing index fell to the lowest level since the pandemic fall into 31 versus 34 expected (the pandemic low was at 30). The 50 level is a neutral reading. Below 50 is contractionary.