Housing starts and building permits

Housing as housing starts 1.427M vs 1.400M est

Last month housing starts 1.434M revised up from 1.425M

Building permits 1.342M versus 1.485M estimate

Last month building permits 1.526M

Housing starts fell -0.5%

Building permits tumbled -11.2%

Single-family permits -7.1%

Multifamily permits -16.4%

Yesterday the NAHB housing index fell to the lowest level since the pandemic fall into 31 versus 34 expected (the pandemic low was at 30). The 50 level is a neutral reading. Below 50 is contractionary.