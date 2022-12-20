- Housing as housing starts 1.427M vs 1.400M est
- Last month housing starts 1.434M revised up from 1.425M
- Building permits 1.342M versus 1.485M estimate
- Last month building permits 1.526M
- Housing starts fell -0.5%
- Building permits tumbled -11.2%
- Single-family permits -7.1%
- Multifamily permits -16.4%
Yesterday the NAHB housing index fell to the lowest level since the pandemic fall into 31 versus 34 expected (the pandemic low was at 30). The 50 level is a neutral reading. Below 50 is contractionary.