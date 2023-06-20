Welcome to the holiday-shortened US trading week.

Moderate risk aversion is the theme so far with yields 2-3 bps lower across the curve, Spoos Spoos "Spoos" is a slang term used to refer to S&P 500 futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, generally the front month. The S&P 500 is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 leading publicly traded companies in the U.S. The index is considered to be a broad indicator of the performance of the U.S. stock market and is widely used as a benchmark for U.S. equity performance. The S&P 500 is considered a bellwether index, which means it is considered a good indicator of the overall direct Read this Term 12 points lower and the yen leading the way. The market wants more from China in the way of stimulus, especially on the fiscal side.

In terms of economic data, US May housing starts are due at the bottom of the hour and expected at 1.400m, flat from April. That will be all in terms of economic data but we will also hear from the Fed's Williams an Barr at 11:45 am ET.