Import and export prices year-over-year

US import prices 0.2% vs. 0.7% estimate. Prior month revised to 0.5% from 0.6% previously reported

US export prices 0.7% vs. 1.2% estimate. Prior month revised to 2.9% from 2.8% previously reported

import prices year over year +10.7%

export prices year-over-year 18.2% vs. 18.9% last month

nonpetroleum import prices -0.4%. Year over year +5.4%

import prices for fuel rose 5.7% in June after increasing 6.5% in the previous month for the year imported fuel prices advanced the 73.9% that was a largest increase cents 87.0% in November 2021

petroleum import prices up 5% vs. up 5.8% May

nonfuel import prices decline for the 2nd consecutive month by -0.5% following a -0.3% drop in May

import prices excluding fuel increased 4.6% over the past 12 months which was the smallest 12 month advances since March 2021

Import prices rose 1.2% for the 2nd quarter which was the smallest quarterly increase since 0.5% in the 3rd quarter of 2021

/ Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.