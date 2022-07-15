Import and export prices
Import and export prices year-over-year
  • US import prices 0.2% vs. 0.7% estimate. Prior month revised to 0.5% from 0.6% previously reported
  • US export prices 0.7% vs. 1.2% estimate. Prior month revised to 2.9% from 2.8% previously reported
  • import prices year over year +10.7%
  • export prices year-over-year 18.2% vs. 18.9% last month
  • nonpetroleum import prices -0.4%. Year over year +5.4%
  • import prices for fuel rose 5.7% in June after increasing 6.5% in the previous month for the year imported fuel prices advanced the 73.9% that was a largest increase cents 87.0% in November 2021
  • petroleum import prices up 5% vs. up 5.8% May
  • nonfuel import prices decline for the 2nd consecutive month by -0.5% following a -0.3% drop in May
  • import prices excluding fuel increased 4.6% over the past 12 months which was the smallest 12 month advances since March 2021

Import prices rose 1.2% for the 2nd quarter which was the smallest quarterly increase since 0.5% in the 3rd quarter of 2021

/ Inflation 