The US issues new Russian related sanctions
- US State Department designated or identified as block the property almost 200 individuals, entities, vessels, aircraft
- US alert financial institutions on potential Russian export control in evasions
- sanctions target more than 30 companies that import, ship or manufacture electronic components, semiconductors and microelectronics to Russia
- sanctions aimed at restricting imports and Russia's ability to extract future revenue from energy exports without increasing inflation
- US expand sanctions authorities to include architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors
- Secretary of State Blinkin says we are continuing to target entities and individuals engaged in deportation of Ukrainian children and the theft of Ukrainian grain
- Blinkin also says sanctions also reinforce commitment of US and partners to taking action against those circumventing sanctions and export controls
- He says sanctions target network the curing components for manufacture of Orlan drone used by Russian forces in Ukraine
New sanctions were expected.