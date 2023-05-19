The US issues new Russian related sanctions

US State Department designated or identified as block the property almost 200 individuals, entities, vessels, aircraft

US alert financial institutions on potential Russian export control in evasions

sanctions target more than 30 companies that import, ship or manufacture electronic components, semiconductors and microelectronics to Russia

sanctions aimed at restricting imports and Russia's ability to extract future revenue from energy exports without increasing inflation

US expand sanctions authorities to include architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors

Secretary of State Blinkin says we are continuing to target entities and individuals engaged in deportation of Ukrainian children and the theft of Ukrainian grain

Blinkin also says sanctions also reinforce commitment of US and partners to taking action against those circumventing sanctions and export controls

He says sanctions target network the curing components for manufacture of Orlan drone used by Russian forces in Ukraine

New sanctions were expected.