The US issues new Russian related sanctions

  • US State Department designated or identified as block the property almost 200 individuals, entities, vessels, aircraft
  • US alert financial institutions on potential Russian export control in evasions
  • sanctions target more than 30 companies that import, ship or manufacture electronic components, semiconductors and microelectronics to Russia
  • sanctions aimed at restricting imports and Russia's ability to extract future revenue from energy exports without increasing inflation
  • US expand sanctions authorities to include architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors
  • Secretary of State Blinkin says we are continuing to target entities and individuals engaged in deportation of Ukrainian children and the theft of Ukrainian grain
  • Blinkin also says sanctions also reinforce commitment of US and partners to taking action against those circumventing sanctions and export controls
  • He says sanctions target network the curing components for manufacture of Orlan drone used by Russian forces in Ukraine

New sanctions were expected.