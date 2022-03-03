The US has issued new sanctions targeting oligarchs, Putin spokesman
- Visa restrictions on 19 Russian Oligarchs and 47 of their family members and assiciates
- Issues full blocking sanctions on disinformation targets including seven Russian entities and 26 individuals of those groups (including family members and Associates)
Pres. Biden says:
- we continue to impose very severe economic sanctions on Putin and people around him
- he is announcing dozens of names for sanctions and banning travel for about 50 of them
- Russia is firing indiscriminately in Ukraine